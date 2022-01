LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) responsible for multiple auto burglaries.

Investigators said the burglaries happened in the eastern part of the county Sunday night or early Monday morning on Warren Road, Allen Road and Gill Drive.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231 or Crime Stoppers at 601-823-0150.