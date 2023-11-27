LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a deer hunter found possible human remains in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said the remains were located on Saturday, November 25 in a wooded area on Wooley Trail by the hunter. He reported that no one had been to the location since about May 2023.

Lincoln County deputies requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the Mississippi Crime Lab response team and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for testing.