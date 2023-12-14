LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County investigators are still waiting for information about human remains that were discovered in November 2023.

The Daily Leader reported the remains were discovered by a deer hunter in a wooded area on Wooley Trail on November 25.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said the human remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing. He said investigators are still waiting on the crime lab and medical examiner’s office to release more information about the remains.

According to Rushing, initial information indicated that no one had been to the location since around May 2023.

Lincoln County deputies requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the Mississippi Crime Lab response team and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.