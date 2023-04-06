LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography in Lincoln County.

The Daily Leader reported Patrick Joseph Terrebonne, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, April 5 following the execution of a search warrant at his home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about Terrebonne possibly possessing child pornography. Deputies later ran a search warrant that led to his arrest.

Sheriff Steve Rushing told the newspaper that several electronic items were found and will be submitted for testing. He said the tests will determine if more charges are filed.

Terrebonne was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.