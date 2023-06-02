LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in Lincoln County.

The Daily Leader reported Adam McGill, 42, was initially charged with aggravated assault.

According to Lincoln County deputies, the victim of the assault arrived at King’s Daughters Medical Center on Thursday, May 25. Police said the assault had occurred at the victim’s home on Anding Circle earlier that day.

Deputies arrested McGill on Friday, May 26. He had a warrant for probation violation from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

On Thursday, June 1, deputies said they were notified that the victim had died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The charge against McGill was upgraded to second-degree murder.