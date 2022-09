LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are investigating after a man was killed during a possible domestic fight.

The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened just before 2:00 p.m. at a home on Johnson Grove Road on Tuesday, September 20.

Investigators said the victim had been shot by a woman. He died at the scene. The victim and the suspect have not been identified.

The woman was detained for questioning.