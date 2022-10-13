A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018.

The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of Jayess. Galarza was sentenced on Monday.

Police initially arrested Galarza in January 2019 in connection to the shooting death of Watts. The 34-year-old’s body was found in a field near Galarza’s hoe in December 2018.

Investigators believe a dispute dealing with a car led up to the shooting.