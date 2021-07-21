Lincoln County students not required to wear masks for upcoming school year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Lincoln County School District announced Wednesday that face masks will not be required for public students in the upcoming school year. They also said in-school testing will be available.

The school district has been approved by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to offer COVID-19 testing of students on-campus during the 2021-2022 school year, according to Daily Leader.

MSDH has provided the district with 300 initial tests, but Superintendent David Martin said he is requesting an additional 10,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories