Lincoln County students not required to wear masks for upcoming school year

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Lincoln County School District announced Wednesday that face masks will not be required for public students in the upcoming school year. They also said in-school testing will be available.

The school district has been approved by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to offer COVID-19 testing of students on-campus during the 2021-2022 school year, according to Daily Leader.

MSDH has provided the district with 300 initial tests, but Superintendent David Martin said he is requesting an additional 10,000.