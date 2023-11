LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash claimed the life of a Lincoln County woman this weekend.

The Daily Leader reported the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 26 on Calvary Drive near Bogue Chitto.

Authorities said a Dodge truck crashed into trees on the passenger side. The 22-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the passenger died at the scene. The newspaper identified the victim as Shelbie Fuller.