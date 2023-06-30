JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fourth of July weekend kicks off on June 30 in Mississippi, and there are plenty of fun events that you can take part in with your families.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of some of the events that are taking place in the Jackson-metro area leading up to the holiday on Tuesday.

Celebrate America Balloon Glow

On Friday, June 30, the annual Celebrate America Balloon Glow will take place at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be musical acts, food trucks, pop-up shops, a kids corner, hot air balloons and a fireworks show.

Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival

The event is from Thursday, June 29 through Saturday, July 1 in Canton. The festival will feature hot air balloons, a fireworks extravaganza, and entertainment. There is a vast array of competitive events for pilots to test their balloon savvy in pursuit of valuable cash prizes.

Independence Celebration at The Rez

The Ross Barnett Reservoir Foundation and the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will host the 12th Annual Independence Celebration at the Rez on Saturday, July 1. There will be a fireworks show visible at both Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore in Brandon. The event is free to the public and will include activities in both parks. The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Jackson’s Fireworks Extravaganza

There will be a spectacular fireworks show at nightfall, food vendors and a kids zone on Saturday, June 1. The event will be held at Smith Wills Stadium from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Mississippi Braves Fireworks Show

The Mississippi Braves will face the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Tuesday, July 4. The Braves will host a fireworks show after the game. The game will start at 6:05 p.m.

July 4th Red White & Blues

The City of Clinton will host the 33rd Annual July 4th Red White & Blues at Traceway Park. This year’s event will feature Keith Johnson and The Big Muddy Band. Food vendors and a kid zone with games and bounce houses will be available to all eventgoers. Fireworks start at 9:15 pm. The event is free, and parking is $10 per vehicle.