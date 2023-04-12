JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) will hear from the Jackson State University (JSU) community in Campus Listening Sessions on Wednesday, April 19, in Jackson.

The purpose of the Listening Sessions is to identify the qualities and qualifications stakeholders believe the next university president should possess.

The Listening Sessions will be held on the Jackson State campus. The sessions will be held in Ballroom B on the third floor of the JSU Student Center.

The schedule of Listening Sessions is included below.

10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. for Faculty and Staff

11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. for Students

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. for Alumni and Community

A livestream of the sessions will be available on the IHL website, www.mississippi.edu. There will also be an option to submit written comments through an online survey. A link to the survey will be posted on the JSU President Search page on the IHL website following the Campus Listening Sessions.