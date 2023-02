JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new restaurant is set to open its doors in Fondren.

A sign shows Little Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi is set to open in the old Barrelhouse restaurant location.

Barrelhouse closed its doors on Saturday, January 7 after battling the COVID-19 pandemic and Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

Though no date was noted for when Little Tokyo will open, the sign states it’s “Coming Soon.”