Little Willie’s BBQ prepared for heavy rain

Wednesday night may have been a preview of things to come.

More severe weather is expected in the metro tomorrow.

Jade Bulecza spoke with the employee of one business who is already preparing for flooding.

Earlier we saw spotty showers and Thursday expect to

see a whole a lot of rain. We spoke to employees at a business in Pearl at a parking lot

that floods often.

Wednesday night in pearl, grey clouds were moving in the sky as the rain fell.

Heavy rain is on the way and that can be unnerving for some businesses.

“It gets super flooded especially here and in the Rose’s parking lot,” said Sarah Ingram, an employee at Little Willie’s BBQ.

Ingram tells us what they do to get ready for storms.

“We have to move our cars in the back because of the church, because if not our cars will get totaled,” said Ingram.

They also have a flood wall.

Now I contacted the EOC director in rankin county who told me they are tracking the weather. They say it could also cause flash flooding.