Livingston Road Bridge to close for 12 months

The Livingston Road Bridge in Jackson will be closed for at least a year.

A recent inspection by the Mississippi Department of State Aid Road Construction identified structural deficiencies.

The bridge will be closed to traffic from Fairfield Drive to Post Oak Road.

City of Jackson Engineer Charles Williams says he understands the inconvenience it’ll cause drivers.

“Anytime you close a bridge it’s going to be an inconvenience, but we always want to lean on the side of caution and the welfare and safety of our motorists.”

All drivers must take an alternate route, and are urged not to cross the bride due to possible structural failure.

Williams explained now that the bridge is closed the city will look at whether the bridge needs to be repaired or replaced. A replacement bridge could cost up to $750,000, which could spark conversations between the city and county on how it will be paid for.