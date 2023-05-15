VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) will perform maintenance on the Interstate 20 Mississippi River bridge.

The bridge, which is located between Vicksburg and Louisiana, will undergo the maintenance through Sunday, May 21.

There is a wide load restriction of 10 feet, which will be in place through Thursday, May 18. On Friday, May 19, a wide load restriction of 16 feet will be in place.

Drivers are advised to be alert for LADOTD maintenance crews.