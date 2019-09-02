Local agencies help during Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is pulling resources from all across the country including Mississippi.

Red Cross and Entergy are some of the many who are helping to assist after the storm.

At its strongest, Dorian is a category 5 and is expected to batter coastal Florida.

Entergy Mississippi is sending 80 contract crews to help assist Florida Power and Electric.

Sr Lead Communications Specialist Mara Hartmann says, “In times of crisis you got lots and lots of poles down, you need lots of boots on the ground to get the job done. So I’ll imagine that’s what they’ll be faced with they’ll have to assess and see exactly what’s needed.”

Entergy advises those living in the path of a potential storm to come up with a plan which involves stocking up on food and an evacuation plan.