Local agencies join program to combat violent crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Jackson Field Office announced regional support for the FBI’s Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program (VGRIP). The support will be used to combat the increase in violent crime in the City of Jackson.

According to officials, local law enforcement with a presence in the tri-county area have agreed to devote officers to the effort of VGRIP. The additional officers will supplement the work of Jackson police and assist the department in the investigation of violent crimes that happen in the city.

The following agencies have committed to assisting with VGRIP:

Byram Police Department

Reservoir Patrol

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

Madison Police Department

Rankin County Sheriff’s Office

Ridgeland Police Department

Alcohol Beverage Control of the Mississippi Department of Revenue

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

Officials said more local law enforcement agencies are expected to join the effort.

“The additional manpower these metro area law enforcement agencies bring to VGRIP cannot be overstated. The residents of Jackson and its surrounding communities will benefit from this support. We at the United States Attorney’s office will prosecute those cases brought to us by VGRIP to deter, punish and prevent the next act of violence,” said LaMarca.