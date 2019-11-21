Local attorney talks importance of jury selection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier this week, 12 News told you about a new development to the Curtis Flowers case.

Four black voters and a branch of the NAACP are suing Mississippi prosecutor Doug Evans.

The lawsuit claims Evans excludes black people from sitting on juries at a rate that’s not equal to that of whites.

Evans has tried Curtis Flowers six times for the alleged killing of four people in a Winona Furniture store back in the ‘90s.

The supreme court overturned Flowers’ conviction finding racial bias in the jury selection.

Attorney Raymond Fraser joins us in the studio to shed a bit of knowledge on court proceedings and why jury selection is important.