JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local author is bringing awareness to the effects created by a broken family structure.

Author Willie Ealey met with readers at the Barnes and Nobles in Ridgeland for a discussion and book signing of her new book, “Call Me Daddy.”

Ealey’s inspiration behind the book are her collected life experiences as a daughter, mother and being an educator. Her students often shared situations they were going through.

“I encounter these children who often talk to me about situations that they were going through. Most of them had it. It was a universal theme. That was the absence of a father and the effects of that absence. Once you have a child, your life is never the same. The important thing is, once you have children, it’s not to be their friend, but to be their parent. Lead and guide,” said Ealey.

Her book addresses the issues of a single parenthood in instilling structure while navigating the trails of everyday life.