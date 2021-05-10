Local branch of military discusses difficulties during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — For the last year and some change as we have fought the pandemic, everyone in every industry has made some adjustments.

That includes all branches of military, like army medical recruiting right here in Jackson but there’s one good thing that’s come out of it, according to Capt. Henry Biemann.

“One of the great things that has potentially come out of this is that we’ve learned how to be flexible,” Capt. Biemann said.

“We’ve really been able to capitalize on a lot of virtual technology that we hadn’t used before,” Capt. Biemann said. “Ways that we can engage with our potential recruits and prospects in ways that we haven’t been able to in the convenience of their home without having to travel to us to a location.”

Captain biemann says that there’s no question it’s been challenging, but the rewards have outweighed the challenges, and that they’re on target to meet their recruiting mission for this year.

Despite the pandemic, interest in joining the medical recruiting has not decreased.

If you’d like to inquire, please visit their website.