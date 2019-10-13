Local candidates discuss plans at political forum

by: Cianna Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As election day nears, the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee held a candidate forum at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson.

People across the area were able to listen first-hand to the candidates’ agendas if elected into office.

Vying candidates invited to participated included Sheriff: Lee Vance (D), Torrence Mayfield (I); Election Commission District 2: Bobbie McClure Graves, Chris Gray Sr, Toni Johnson Beulah Kelly Jones; and
Election Commission District 3: Wayne McDaniels, Renee Shakespere.

The general election day is Nov. 5

