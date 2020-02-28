Local church celebrates Black History Month

Jackson, MISS (WJTV) – A local church is taking a look back at all of the contributions African Americans have made in Mississippi and the world.

The ceremony took place at the New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson.

“Movements Change, but Commitments Don’t” was the theme of the program. The New Hope Mass Choir and speeches by Flonzie Brown Wright inspired those attending.

Constance Slaughter-Harvey, the first African American woman to become a judge in Mississippi, also made an appearance.

Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom also devote a month to celebrating black history.