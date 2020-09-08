Local church supports healthcare workers on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Greater Mount Bethel Church in Jackson honored healthcare workers by providing them meals.

Byron Epps organized the event. He said he wanted to give men and women on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic a gesture of gratitude.

“What we’re out here doing, we’re supplying help to our healthcare workers. They’ve been on the front lines ever since the pandemic hit. They’ve all been overwhelmed with so much happening. We’ve just come out of cold and flu season. We just want to support them with the little stuff we can do,” he explained.

The event also served as an opportunity to get the word out about voting. Epps said this is only the first in more events.

