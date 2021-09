JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In response to Hurricane Ida, some churches are sponsoring the first in a series of relief mission trips to Houma, Louisiana.

A hundred cases of water will be donated to people of Houma. It was one of the hardest hit areas.

The convention will deploy these trucks filled with water, aid and recovery supplies from Jackson and Gulfport churches heading to Houma and Baton Rouge.

Tommorow and connect with other churches on the other side to stand in the need.