Local County Health Departments Hold Special Adolescent Immunization Walk-In Clinics

Many local Mississippi State Department of Health county clinics will hold special school registration immunization walk-in clinics for adolescents ages 10-17 in the next few days in preparation for the start of a new school year. All clinics are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Clinic dates and locations are as follows:

During these clinics, the health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. You may check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need. Childhood vaccinations are available at county health departments by appointment.