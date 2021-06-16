Local experts discuss mental health resources, how to detect illness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Santeria Moore has been a social worker for 26 years. She said mental illness is worse than it’s ever been. When she heard about the cries for help that 28-year-old Solomon Jamison posted on Facebook before a deadly officer-involved shooting, Moore said it was heartbreaking.

“When I found out that someone reached out for help on social media and no one responded, that’s disappointing because that person was failed because a life was lost,” said Moore.

“There’s a tremendous loss on both sides, because you have the officer’s perspective and then the man and his family,” said Christiane Williams.

Williams works educate law enforcement officers, government officials and clergy members about mental health through a leading by example program, but they’re opening it to the public as well. The next course will be held on June 22, and the others will be held on July 13 and July 20.

Hinds Behavioral Health Services has many resources and programs available to help people.

“We have a crisis stabilization unit and if we see that individual has some issues, then we need to admit you to make sure that you get help and give you the necessary coping skills. You don’t know when someone is serious, and it’s not for you to judge,” said Williams.

She continued, “Maybe you aren’t ready to talk to a professional just yet. Well on your Facebook, you can type in emotional health, and it has resources available for stress and anxiety and even just understanding what you’re feeling.”

If you notice a post that seems like a cry for help, you can report it, and Facebook will reach out and get them the support they need. Mental Health professionals said they hope you will take advantage of any resource available so this doesn’t happen again.