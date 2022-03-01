JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local family is doing everything they can to survive after losing everything in a fire.

Lisa and Paul Grube had just moved into their new home less than two weeks ago when they received the call that their home was on fire.

They’ve been homeless before, and they had just started getting on their feet when they moved into their home.

“We started with nothing, living in a tent five years ago with a cat. We worked our way up to this house. Motel after motel. We finally got it together,” they said.

Paul said the family has been living with hardship after hardship. Not only did they lose their home, they lost their beloved pet, Dudeybug Sr., who was trapped inside.

“Why didn’t the firefighters go in? Firefighters have uniforms so they can go in and get any animal or human being that’s in there. They didn’t. They said nobody goes in until the fire investigator gets on the scene. They said they didn’t see the dog. They didn’t look too hard because I went in and found him,” said Lisa.

They’re grateful for the donations from their neighbors, but they said they still don’t have enough to get by.

“Anything for a home. A place to lay our head at night. We worked hard to get it. When we finally get it, it goes all up in a ball of smoke. We’ll pay rent if someone helps us get a home,” said Lisa.

Click here to donate to the Grube family.