JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people have placed orders for flowers ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. Business has been booming at Whitley’s Flowers in Jackson.

“The Mother’s Day rush begins on Monday before Mother’s Day and that details a lot of flowers being shipped in. We have to prepare the flowers and cut them and get them in water, and then it’s a matter of getting our containers ready,” said the owner, Robert Whitley.

The business started 75 years ago. Whitley said he watched his parents run the shop.

With a high demand for flowers, customers are likely to see a price increase due to the pandemic.

“Right now, flowers have cost more than they ever have in the history of our industry. We have had to make some increases in prices. We can’t go up to much, and we just have to realize that perhaps we aren’t going to make as much money as we could,” Whitley explained.