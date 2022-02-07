JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For many, Valentine’s Day is not complete without flowers. Local florists are working to get orders filled despite challenges.

Gwen Dearman with Greenbrook Flowers said they’ve received about 150-200 orders so far, but they expect to make 1,000 deliveries on Valentine’s Day.

Like many businesses, Greenbrook Flowers has run into some challenges, but they quickly adapted.

“This year, I had a hard time getting in vases. I would place and order and in a few weeks, they’d cancel it. We had to piecemeal them together to get enough vases to cover the orders, but it took a few months,” said Dearman.

At Whitley’s Flowers, everyone’s excited about Valentine’s Day.

“It’s been a good, business has picked up a lot. With it being on a Monday, we’re going to be very busy,” said Robert Whitley.

Florists said they’re glad to see things return to normal.

“People are buying flowers again and coming in. Business has recovered from pre-COVID levels,” said Whitley.

With the changes to shipping costs and no matter what florist you choose, flowers will cost a little more than before.

“Flowers are a lot more expensive than they used to be. Everything has gone up, so we did have to go up a little bit, but not much,” said Whitley.

Both businesses said they’re working every minute to fill orders for Valentine’s Day and that customers should place orders as soon as possible.