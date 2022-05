JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group called the Bag Ladies collected sleeping bags, blankets, and other supplies for people in need in Ukraine.

The group’s founder, Karen Holt, said her husband’s recent visit to Ukraine was eye-opening. He saw a great need for sleeping bags during his humanitarian relief efforts in the country.

According to Holt, the goal is to collect at least 1,000 sleeping bags to ship to Ukraine.

If you would like to help the group, click here for more information.