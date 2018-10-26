Local News

Local Jackson pie shop holding fundraiser for Mustard Seed

Buttermilk Pie Shop in Jackson to donate 20 percent of proceeds until Sunday

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 08:45 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 08:45 PM CDT

JACKSON, MISS. - The Mustard Seed organization is teaming up with a local Jackson pie shop to help raise money for adults with developmental disabilities. 

From today through Sunday, October 28th, The Buttermilk Pie Shop is donating 20 percent of any purchase to the Mustard Seed. 

All customers will have to do is mention that you want to help The Mustard Seed while checking out of the store. 

For more information, visit The Buttermilk Sky Pie location on 1220 East Northside Drive in Jackson.

