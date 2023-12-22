BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Brandon opened the East Metro Corridor for travelers this morning.

Project officials from the City of Brandon, Flowood, Pearl, Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, Rankin County and state departments attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the East Metro Corridor project Friday morning.

The new roadway connects Mississippi Highway 25 to U.S. Highway 80. It was paid for through local, state and federal funding.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee says he is happy to finally see this project completed.

“It was brought by hard work, dedication and commitment. So you had commitment from a lot of people to get this job done. And we got it done,” Lee said.

Mayor Lee says the city of Brandon has more plans to extend roadways going south.