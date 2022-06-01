JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – School is out for summer vacation. With temperatures in the 90s, people across Jackson will be looking to cool off at the pool.

The 100 Black Men of Jackson will hold their annual free swimming lessons starting Monday, June 6. Former 100 Black Men President Barnett Taylor said he is excited about this year’s swimming coaches and what local kids will be able to learn.

“This year is real special because we have the Sunkist Swim Team that’s actually doing the training. Sunkist is one of the top swim clubs in Mississippi. They and their coach will be in the water with the kids every day, helping the kids to learn how to swim, and that’s real special,” said Taylor.

The first session starts at 9:00 a.m. on Monday and will run through mid-June. For more information, visit www.100blackmenjackson.org.