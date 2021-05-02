Local parents react to lift of Governor Reeves’ COVID-19 restrictions for schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Requirements of limited capacity and social distancing and extra cleaning will be no more after Governor Reeves lifted K-12 school restrictions Friday.

The previous executive order limited attendance to extracurricular activity events to 50 percent seating capacity, socially distanced lines in hallways, classrooms and outside of bathrooms and face coverings were required. The new order urges masks but resume normal school environments.

Parent’s opinions differ on the new executive order.

“I’m for it. I feel the CDC says masks works, so lets see if it works.”

“I think the state should probably require it so its universal across all the different schools.”

“I don’t think that’s something that should be done, I don’t think that I’m with that.”

“I think it’s dumb. I mean people dying out here over 500,00 people done died and if you ask one of them they’ll tell you the same thing that they need to be taking every precaution for the kids to be safe.”

The CDC revised physical distancing recommendations to reflect at least 3 feet between students in classrooms. They also clarified that ventilation is a component of strategies to clean and maintain healthy facilities. They removed recommendation for physical barriers.