Local Sickle Cell Advocate Succumbs to Disease

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Family, friends, and loved ones all gather to honor the life and legacy of Roshun Palmer and vow to keep his work going raising awareness for the disease.



Roshun Palmer was a local business man, an advocate for Sickle Cell awareness, and father that had a passion for fast cars, in particularly, Mustangs



Cornelius Taylor, Cousin says,"He and I have always raced each other and the fondest day was when I beat him that was probably one of the greatest milestones I have."



The family asked officers to block a small portion of Watkins Drive on Saturday to do one last burnout in his honor as part of the funeral procession.



Roshun's mother is currently in mourning but is relieved to know her son's years of suffering is now over.



Annie Palmer, Mother states, "I am so saddened but I'm also okay with it because he has fought a long battle and it's over he's in a better place."



Even though he had many health complications as a result of Sickle Cell, loved ones say he wouldn't show it.



Eddie Palmer, Cousin explains, "To see him battle it and handle it the way he did couldn't nobody else have done it like that."



Annie Palmer, Mother adds, "His main thing was to let people know about sickle cell, he did sickle cell walks. He was in a wheel chair and did wheel chair walks for sickle cell."



Sickle Cell is a blood disease, primarily found in African Americans, that can cause organ failure and excruciating pain. Males suffering from sickle cell only have an average life expectancy of forty-two years.



Lamarsha Dowdy, Sister states, "A lot of people don't know what it's like to wake up with that disease every day, to hurt from the top of there head to the bottoms of their feet."



Roshun's sister plans to keep raising awareness in the name of her late brother.



Lamarsha Dowdy, Sister continues,"With his company he would host sickle cell walks, he would get groups of people to come out and walk for the sickle cell foundation which is something I plan to do every year in his honor to just keep his legacy alive."



Roshun is survived by his fourteen-year-old daughter who also lives with the disease and a proud family.



Annie Palmer, Mother concludes, "A job well done Shun, your mama love you and your memory will live on."