Local teen accepted to a prestigious dance program Video

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Myla Toaster is a tenth grader at Clinton High School, and she recently got an acceptance letter to attend the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater all the way in New York City.

Clinton Native Myla Toaster says, "It's kinda nerve-racking cause it's hard to be accepted into big-time programs like that. Just to be accepted into this program is a huge opportunity, especially coming from Mississippi and going all the way to New York."

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has been around since 1958.... and only takes the best of the best.

Toaster says this is not her first time applying for the prestigious theater.

Myla's mom Sonya Toaster says, "The first time she did not make it. The second time she did. And I like the fact she did not let that keep her from trying. She came back, honed her skills more, took more classes and did it again. And she did it."

Tiffany Jefferson Lead Instructor at Dance Work Studios says, "Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is the cultural ambassadors of the US. You're not getting into this academy unless you are pre-professional."

In a few weeks, Myla will be off to New York to study ballet, point horton, and modern dance techniques.

Myla left some words of encouragement for other teens who want to follow their dreams.

"Don't believe you can't. Just do it cause your result will be better than you ever thought it would be."

Myla plans to attend Howard University and hopes her dancing skills will allow her to perform with Beyonce.