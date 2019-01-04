Lockdown lifted: MUW on lockdown following shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLUMBUS, Miss (WJTV) -

3:35 pm

Lockdown lifted. MUW warns students and staff to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

2:35 pm

According to University Communications Director Tyler Wheat, staff received a call about a shooting. The school went into lockdown.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in Columbus. The initial incident happened around 1:00 pm. No word on whether the shooter went into a building or left campus.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. Staff members are waiting for further instruction from campus police and local authorities.

According to WCBI, area businesses have been advised to close for the day.

Classes are set to resume on January 15.

According to MUW's official social media sites, there was a shooting on campus and the area is on lockdown.

The alert says they are looking for a white male suspect wearing jeans and an orange hoodie. The shooting occurred in front of Whitfield Hall around.

WJTV 12 will keep you updated as information becomes available