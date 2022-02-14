JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – PraCon Global Investment Group will construct lofts at the old McRae’s site on Meadowbrook Road in Fondren.

According to the Fondren Renaissance Foundation, the group is currently working with the City of Jackson to work through the rezoning process.

“We want to be very respectful of the process and not give anymore public details until the project has been approved by the city,” said PraCon President and Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Prado.

Prado said he will host a town hall meeting at the PraCon office at 3220 North State Street on Wednesday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. Neighbors can attend the meeting to learn more about the project.