RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett.

According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. They said the vehicle collided with the rear of an eastbound 18-wheeler, driven by 30-year-old Koron Meeks, of Raymond.

The other vehicles involved in the crash were a Jeep Wrangler and a Ford F-550 Utility truck. None of the occupants in the Ford Utility truck nor the 18-wheeler received injuries.

Raynes received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Jeep driver was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.