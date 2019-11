Trump stops in Mississippi to support Tate Reeves

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV)- People are standing in line outside of the Bancorp South Arena ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally.

Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at 7 pm.

Here’s a look at the start of the line @WJTV in Tupelo pic.twitter.com/xXX3xfTuM1 — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) November 1, 2019

Trump is holding the rally in the northern Mississippi to support Republican Tate Reeves, who is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor.

The Democratic Jim Hood is Reeves’ opponent.