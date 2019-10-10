Longtime deputy faces driving while intoxicated charge

COVINGTON, La. (AP) – A deputy chief with a Louisiana sheriff’s office is on administrative leave after his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Online booking records show 51-year-old Gregory Longino was set to be released on bond from the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Thursday. A St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office statement says Longino was arrested on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway at about 5:30 a.m. The release says Longino was in his personal car and off duty.

Longino is a 29-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Randy Smith issued a statement saying Longino will “be treated like any other citizen and will receive no special treatment.”

It was unclear if Longino had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. A court date for him to answer the charges is pending.

