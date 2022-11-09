HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn passed away.

Dunn became the clerk through a special election and took office in 1984. She retired in 2015.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones commented on Dunn’s passing. He said, “Our hearts and prayers are with the friends and family of longtime Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn on her recent passing. She formerly served Hinds County for many years and we are thankful for her service and commitment. May God be with the many lives she touched.”