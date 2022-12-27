JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died.

Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the legacy of the business as owner and operator from the late 1940s through the mid-90s.

All Primos Cafe locations will be closed on Wednesday, December 28 in observance of his visitation and funeral service. The businesses are located in Flowood, Ridgeland and Madison.