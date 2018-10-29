Look twice, save a life

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Over a three day period, two motorcycle collisions happened on the Natchez Trace Parkway. One of those accidents causes serious injuries, the other with a death.

The first accident happened happened on October 19, 2018. The second was two days later on October 21, 2018.

Authorities say in both accidents the at-fault drivers stated they did not see the oncoming motorcycle. Chief Ranger Sarah Davis advises, “The Natchez Trace Parkway experiences a variety of traffic from cars and motorcyclists to bicycles and horses. Our visitors need to remain vigilant to ensure the safety of their fellow Parkway users.” Chief Davis also reminds everyone that with cooling temperatures they should expect to see an increase in motorcyclists and bicyclists as the recreational use of the Parkway increases.