JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new multi-phase development that will give boaters a different view and more time out on the water is underway in Madison.

It’s a vision on paper being transformed into reality on water. A project with multiple phases as the first one is underway it will soon include a 40 slip marina.

That’s what Kaleb Cannon, co-owner at Marina Lost Rabbit, says led him to participate in a development giving boaters a different view of the reservoir.

“It’s just a beautiful part of the Ross Barnett Reservoir and it’s kind of an underserved part of the lake a lot of the action is done in the south then you have up river where there is nothing in the middle so Lost Rabbit fits that market,” says Cannon.

The 12-feet wide and 30-feet long marina is being built on the northern end of the Lost Rabbit community, and with special amenities like power, water and ice added.

“When we have a restaurant when we have a general store when we have a few other amenities in here there will be no reason for you to leave after work five o clock you close the world out cross up under the trays and just kind of be here enjoying life,” says neighbor Sam Everett.

With the blueprint standing of phase one, it is obvious this is only the first step and you can expect much more.

“We have plans for phase two to have 40 more covered slips with a fuel pump for boaters,” added Cannon.

Phase one of the marina at Lost Rabbit is set to be completed on March 31, 2022.