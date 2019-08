Lotto fever continues! No one won last night’s $620 million-dollar Powerball jackpot.

The numbers were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and the Powerball 22.

This means Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be $750 million dollars making it the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

For all you Mississippians crossing the Louisiana border, we’ll have lottery updates here on WJTV.