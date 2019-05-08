Lottery president hired in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is hiring an experienced executive as its first president.

The corporation board said Wednesday that Thomas N. Shaheen is its unanimous choice for the job. He begins on June 1.

Shaheen was among about 20 applicants and was one of three finalists interviewed. He has most recently worked as vice president of a lottery technology company.

He previously worked as director the North Carolina Education Lottery and chief executive officer of the New Mexico Lottery. He also worked for lotteries in Georgia, Texas, and Florida.

Shaheen will move from Arizona to Mississippi for the job with a base salary of $225,000 a year.

He says Mississippi could start selling lottery tickets by the end of this year.

