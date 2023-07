COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are assisting the U.S. Marshals Task Force in locating an attempted murder suspect.

Investigators said Phillip Jamison, 30, is wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Jamison is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or 911.