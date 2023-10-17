LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana hunter died during an ATV accident in Mississippi.

The Daily Leader reported the incident happened in the Homochitto National Forest in Lincoln County on Saturday, October 14. The ATV overturned on Access Road 109-J.

According to investigators, a group of hunters had left on ATVs to go hunting, and one of them did not return.

After a search, the other hunters found the accident site. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said Luke Caillouet, 36, of Metairie, died at the scene.