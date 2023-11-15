ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man who was wanted for the kidnapping of a three-month-old child.

The Natchez Democrat reported Johnathan White, 29, was wanted on multiple charges, including one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of cruelty to juveniles.

Johnathan White (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

On November 11, a Louisiana State Trooper spotted White, who was wanted in Ascension Parish for a kidnapping in progress. Investigators said White stole a vehicle with a three-month-old child inside.

Louisiana authorities chased White, but they stopped the pursuit due to the concern of the safety of the child.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patton said his office received information about White and that he may be staying at his grandmother’s home in Natchez.

Patton said deputies spotted the stolen vehicle at a home on Maple Street, and they found White. The sheriff said White was combative during his arrest, but he was taken into custody.

Adams County deputies arrested a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man who was wanted for the kidnapping of a three-month-old child. (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

White was taken to the Adams County Jail. Patton said White signed his waiver of extradition and will be taken back to Louisiana.

There’s no word on the whereabouts of the child.